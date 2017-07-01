What’s the difference between a MailChimp account and list?

When you log into MailChimp, that’s your account. MailChimp lets you create infinite lists in your account, so Fixtail lets you sync orders to infinite lists in MailChimp. If you want to sync more than one account, consider the PRO Fixtail plan.

Are there limits to subscribers, lists or products?

Heck no. You can create as many products as you want, connect those to as many Stripe accounts as you want, and funnel that information into as many MailChimp lists as you want (as long as they’re on your account).

How do I track non-Stripe sales?

If you sell via Paypal, you can import CSV files from them. If you sell via anything else, you can add orders manually to Fixtail.

What if I want to sync a gazillion orders to my MailChimp list?

That’s cool, but it’s going to get very expensive for you, since MailChimp charges you by the subscriber. Be conscious of how much your MailChimp pricing will increase based on adding purchasers to it.

How does cancelling work?

Just click the “close account” button in our app and you’ll be on your way (sniff, sniff). You’re only responsible for paying for one month in advance, so if you cancel on January 3rd, you don’t pay for February onwards.

How is this different from what Zapier does?

Zapier is great, and connects Stripe to MailChimp, but only sends subscriber information, not ecommerce information. So where Zapier can put someone’s email address on your list, we can put their email plus all of this historical and future purchases, the amounts and sort them by products.