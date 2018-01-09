When you know your customers better, good things happen

This year, it’s not enough to just have a mailing list you blast campaigns to. Especially if you’re running a business, you’ve got to know much more about each subscriber than just their email address—you’ve got to dive into personalization.

MailChimp has some pretty impressive personalization features, so you can get a lot smarter with what you send to whom on your list. This matters because when you send your subscribers content that specifically matters to them, you improve their engagement, you sell more of what you’ve got for sale and increase the return on investment of every campaign.

That’s all well and good in theory, but how do you put it into practice? How do you send the right email, to the right people, at the right time?

Personalization means not sending emails to specific people

The key to personalization is not sending emails to people who couldn’t benefit from them. And, you can accomplish this by being smart with which subscribers you segment out of your campaigns and automations.

Let’s take this from pie in the sky ideas to how it could work. For this example, let’s talk about post-purchase personalization, because it’s often overlooked (and shouldn’t be—these people who buy from you are super, duper important because they just gave you their hard-earned money).

When someone buys something from your store, they expect something to happen instantly (even if technically it doesn’t, like shipping an item may happen the next day, not at the 3am)—like an order notification or download. While those are typically handled by your ecommerce store, they can also be generated and styled in MailChimp. Most businesses send these, so let’s move on to the important bits that should happen after the receipt.

If MailChimp is connected to your store—and it should be (using Fixtail, for example)—then you know exactly when someone on your list buys something from your store, what they bought, and for how much. With this information, which is automatically added to your account if your store is connected, you can create some powerful post-purchase automations that can lead to additional revenue or even just better customer satisfaction.

Think about it, out of all the ecommerce shops on all of the internet, this person picked yours. Congrats about that, it’s pretty awesome! But nowadays it’s not enough just to provide a product or service for money, you’ve also got to give that new customer a great experience. That way, they’ll hopefully come back and buy more from you and even more hopefully, they’ll tell everyone they know about your store.

This is why a post-purchase automation sequence can be powerful and necessary. And in order for it to work, you use personalization to segment out everyone that didn’t buy a specific product from you this automation sequence in question.

If you’re using Fixtail, you can easily create an automation sequence that triggers upon the purchase of a specific product or any product in your store. You do this buy creating a new automation and selecting the appropriate trigger. Since Fixtail adds in product purchases to your MailChimp account, you’d pick “Purchase a specific product” and then choose the product name you added within Fixtail.

By doing this, you’re only sending this automation to purchasers, not to a new email subscriber. Now let’s look at a few reasons to send a post-purchase automation sequence.

Ideas for post-purchase automation sequences

You want to make sure a new customer uses your product, and uses it correctly. Chances are, if someone buys something from you but doesn’t use it, they won’t tell others about it or come back to buy more from you. That’s just how it works. But if you can show or teach new customers how they can get the most out of their purchase, then those things can definitely happen. You want to make sure a new customer is happy and give them a way to talk if they aren’t. Simply by telling them that you’re there for them if they need you—like a support email address or phone number—you’re showing that new customer that give a darn about them and their experience with your product. You want to check in on them. After a week or so (depends on what you sell), checking in to see how things are going, if you can help, or if they’re stuck, can be another way to show them that you want to make sure their experience with your product is a good one. You want to offer replenishment. If you sell a product that can be used and then bought again, you definitely want to check in to see if they need more. You can even offer a loyalty discount for them to buy more or signup for a subscription. You can reward them with something, like an exclusive offer just for customers. Like a Q&A session on webinar software, or a private event at fancy rooftop hotel in LA (hey, it could happen). By showing existing customers that they’re just as important as getting new ones, you remind them that your business cares. You can ask them to join your affiliate program. A great way to personalize an affiliate ask is to first send an email asking them to rate their experience with your product, using a simple poll. Then, you can trigger an email in your sequence about an automation, only if they gave your product a rating of 6 or above. That way you’re not pitching an affiliate program to people who aren’t happy—instead you can send those people an email about how you can make their experience better. Finally, you can pitch additional products. This is helpful if you sell more than one thing. MailChimp comes with product recommendation templates, but even if you don’t use that feature, you can segment an additional email inside an automation to only send if a subscriber bought one product (the one that triggered the automation) and didn’t buy something else. For example, if the automation is triggered by “Product X” a table, then the third email in the sequence, after showing them how to set it up and checking in on them, could be to send an email about “Product Y” some chairs, but that email only triggers if “Purchase a specific product” isn’t “Product Y”. The beauty of MailChimp automations is that personalization doesn’t have to only happen on the first trigger, it can happen on every single email in a sequence.

So, by using personalization to send emails just to specific subscribers on your list, you can get a lot better with your email marketing and see a lot more gains from your MailChimp account. All of the above can happen once you connect your store to MailChimp too. Luckily, if you use Stripe to process payments, you can use Fixtail to unlock all segmentation you could want in sending the right post-purchase sequences to the specific people on your list who bought specific products from your store.

Now get going and setup a few of your own post-purchase trigger automation sequences.